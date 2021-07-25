February 19, 1931-June 6, 2020
CEDAR FALLS-Edward Walter Amend, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
He was born February 19, 1931, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, son of the Reverend Edward John and Bertha (Ostwald) Amend. He married Dalila Agostini in 1954.
Edward attended elementary school in Belmont, Wisconsin; secondary school and two years of college in Stillwater, Oklahoma; and graduated from Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska. After college, he attended the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago, where he received the Master of Divinity degree in 1955. Edward was a mission pastor in Tulsa, Oklahoma for eight years and built a new church there. He completed his Ph.D. in Theology and Literature at the University of Chicago and began work as a professor in the
Department of Philosophy and Religion at the University of Northern Iowa in 1967. He taught at UNI until 1997 and served as department head for the last five years of his teaching career.
Survived by: his wife, Dalila of Cedar Falls; three children: Eric (Dawn Petersen-Amend) Amend of La Canada Flintridge, CA, Kurt (Alice Wells) Amend of Arlington, VA, and Laura Amend of Chicago, IL; five grandchildren: Liv, Mari, Helen, Isaac, and Phoebe; a great grandson, Luther; an uncle, Phillip Ostwald; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a sister, Zeena Novotny.
Memorial services 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the church, NewAldaya Lifescapes, UNI Foundation, or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Among Edward’s many passions was fishing Northeast Iowa’s trout streams and canoeing on the Shell Rock River beneath the bluff of the couple’s country home, near Finchford, Iowa. In his later years, he returned often to the cherished Southwest Wisconsin landscape of his childhood.
