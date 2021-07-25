February 19, 1931-June 6, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Edward Walter Amend, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

He was born February 19, 1931, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, son of the Reverend Edward John and Bertha (Ostwald) Amend. He married Dalila Agostini in 1954.

Edward attended elementary school in Belmont, Wisconsin; secondary school and two years of college in Stillwater, Oklahoma; and graduated from Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska. After college, he attended the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago, where he received the Master of Divinity degree in 1955. Edward was a mission pastor in Tulsa, Oklahoma for eight years and built a new church there. He completed his Ph.D. in Theology and Literature at the University of Chicago and began work as a professor in the

Department of Philosophy and Religion at the University of Northern Iowa in 1967. He taught at UNI until 1997 and served as department head for the last five years of his teaching career.