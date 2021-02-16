May 30, 1941-February 11, 2021

Edward W. Roed, 79, of Waukon, IA, formerly of Washburn, IA, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Thornton Manor in Lansing, IA. Private family memorial services will be held at Hauge Lutheran Church in rural Decorah, IA, with Pastor Nancy Solomonson officiating. Burial will be at Hauge Cemetery at a later date. Cards may be sent to Ann Roed at 1026 Highway 9, Waukon, IA 52172. Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon is handling the arrangements.

Edward Walter Roed was born May 30, 1941, in Decorah, IA, the son of Edwin and Edna (Sharp) Roed. He was baptized and confirmed at Hauge Lutheran Church in rural Decorah and graduated from Decorah High School in 1959. In 1962, he married Linda Sensor at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. They had two children: Brenda and Brian. Linda died in 1985. Ed worked as a security guard at John Deere in Waterloo, IA, retiring in 1998. On April 24, 1987, he married Ann Regan at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville, IA. They moved to rural Waukon, IA, in 1998.