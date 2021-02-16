May 30, 1941-February 11, 2021
Edward W. Roed, 79, of Waukon, IA, formerly of Washburn, IA, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Thornton Manor in Lansing, IA. Private family memorial services will be held at Hauge Lutheran Church in rural Decorah, IA, with Pastor Nancy Solomonson officiating. Burial will be at Hauge Cemetery at a later date. Cards may be sent to Ann Roed at 1026 Highway 9, Waukon, IA 52172. Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon is handling the arrangements.
Edward Walter Roed was born May 30, 1941, in Decorah, IA, the son of Edwin and Edna (Sharp) Roed. He was baptized and confirmed at Hauge Lutheran Church in rural Decorah and graduated from Decorah High School in 1959. In 1962, he married Linda Sensor at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. They had two children: Brenda and Brian. Linda died in 1985. Ed worked as a security guard at John Deere in Waterloo, IA, retiring in 1998. On April 24, 1987, he married Ann Regan at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville, IA. They moved to rural Waukon, IA, in 1998.
Ed was a member of Hauge Lutheran Church, where he served as a past president on the church council and served on the cemetery board. He was very active in the Izaak Walton Leaque in Washburn, IA. Ed liked being outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially trips to Canada, Michigan, and New York with his friends. He also enjoyed cooking, espeailly hog roast. and gardening.
Survivors include his wife Ann Roed of Waukon; his children: Brenda (Todd) Fisher of Waterloo, IA, and Brian (Wendi) Roed of Cedar Falls, IA; two grandchildren: Zachery and Kristen Roed; a sister Elaine (Jerry) Thompson of Decorah; his mother-in-law Kay Regan of Decorah; four sisters-in-law: Marilyn Sensor of Decorah, Chris Hovden of Cresco, IA, Peggy Regan of Decorah, and Laurie (Craig) Zadra of Rice Lake, WI; and two brothers-in-law: John and Jim Regan, both of Waukon. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Linda Sensor; Linda’s parents Galen and Ethel Sensor; father-in-law John Regan, Sr.; two brothers-in-law: Charles Sensor and Dennis Hovden; and a nephew Jacob Regan.
