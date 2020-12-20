Edward W. Kemp

November 27, 1943-November 11, 2020
Died November 11th, 2020 due to Covid-19.
He was born November 27th, 1943 to Joseph and Sue (Quinn) Kemp. He served in the USAF and retired from John Deere after 33 yrs, He served as Past National Commander of the Amvets and past President of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
He is survived by his children Tess (Kevin) Lee, Scott (Christy), Brian Kemp and Debbie (Jason) Cox all of Louisiana, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Step Children, Brett, Renae and Natalie. five Sisters, one Brother, a Sister in Law, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wife Nancy, two Sisters, one brother.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials will be sent to the family.
