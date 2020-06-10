Edward W. Amend

Edward graduated from Midland University in Fremont, Neb., and received a Master of Divinity degree in 1955 from the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago. He was a mission pastor in Tulsa, Okla., and built a new church there. He earned a doctorate degree from the University of Chicago and was a professor at the University of Northern Iowa from 1967-1997, serving as department head for the last five years of his teaching career.