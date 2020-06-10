Edward W. Amend

(1931-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Edward Walter Amend, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, June 6, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
He was born Feb. 19, 1931, in Elkhorn, Wis., son of the Rev. Edward John and Bertha (Ostwald) Amend. He married Dalila Agostini in 1954.
Edward graduated from Midland University in Fremont, Neb., and received a Master of Divinity degree in 1955 from the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago. He was a mission pastor in Tulsa, Okla., and built a new church there. He earned a doctorate degree from the University of Chicago and was a professor at the University of Northern Iowa from 1967-1997, serving as department head for the last five years of his teaching career.
Survivors: his wife; three children, Eric (Dawn Petersen-Amend) Amend of La Canada Flintridge, Calif., Kurt (Alice Wells) Amend of Arlington, Va., and Laura Amend of Chicago; five grandchildren, Liv, Mari, Helen, Isaac, and Phoebe; a great-grandson, Luther; an uncle, Phillip Ostwald; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a sister, Zeena Novotny.
Services: will be at a later date at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church, NewAldaya Lifescapes, UNI Foundation, or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online Condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Among Edward’s many passions was fishing Northeast Iowa’s trout streams and canoeing on the Shell Rock River beneath the bluff of the couple’s country home near Finchford. In his later years, he returned often to the cherished southwest Wisconsin landscape of his childhood.
