(1925-2019)
WAVERLY --- Edward V. Droste, 94, of Largo, Fla., formerly of Waverly, died Wednesday, May 22, at home of cancer.
He was born Feb. 21, 1925, in Waverly, son of Arthur F. and Marion (Lizer) Droste. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1943, and then joined the U.S. He continued with Army Specialized Training Program at Northeastern University in Boston before joining the 17th Airborne Division in February 1944 and earning his paratroop wings that June. He served in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II. He joined the Armed Forces Baseball League, playing games across Europe before being honorably discharged in October from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division.
He married Phyllis Jean Holley on Aug. 12, 1946, at Waverly's United Methodist Church. He enrolled at Wartburg College in 1947, then transferred to Iowa State University where in addition to his studies he competed on the golf team. He graduated from ISU in 1949 and began teaching and coaching at New Hampton High School. In 1954 Ed joined his father's publishing company. He rose to VP/GM in 1961, becoming president and co-owner in 1975, and retiring in 1986.
Ed served for 16 years on the Waverly Planning and Zoning Commission, 12 years as Wartburg Alumni treasurer, president of St. Paul's Lutheran Church Council, member of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, the Development Commission, the Parks and Recreation Commission, Kids Kingdom and was awarded the Wartburg Alumni Citation Award. He was also a leading member Waverly Golf and Country Club.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Edward C. (Marsha) Droste of Clearwater, Fla.; two daughters, Linda Moon of Ankeny, and Sally (David) Pitts of Centennial, Colo.; three grandchildren, Ryan, Brian (Robyn) and Kylie (EJ), two stepgrandchildren, Stephanie and Mike; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Emily, Jack, and Nick; a great-grandson James; and a sister, Dorothy Hertel of Waverly.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his stepmother Elizabeth; a sister and her husband, Margaret (Rev. Ronald) Braulick; a brother in law, Dr. Elmer Hertel, and a son-in-law, Steve Moon.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly; burial in Harlington Cemetery. A gathering will be held at Joe's Nighthawk, 1002 W. Bremer Ave., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran School (https:/www.stpaulswaverly.org/give/) or the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
Online condolences at http:/www.kaisercorson.com.
He maintained a lifelong love of golf that included seven hole-in-one scores. A faithful servant of God, “Big Ed” was kind to, and loved by so many. He will be missed dearly by many...until we all meet again…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.