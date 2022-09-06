November 21, 1933-September 2, 2022

WATERLOO-Edward Sylvester Schares, 88, of rural Waterloo, passed away on September 2, 2022 at home.

He was born November 21,1933 on the family farm south of Gilbertville, son of Anthony and Anna Nie Schares. Ed married Dorothy Youngblut on August 23,1955 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Raymond, Iowa. She preceded him in death on May 20, 2016.

Ed was a Corporal in the US Army during the Korean War, stationed in Mainz, Germany for two years from 1953-1955. He was in the Special Forces as a tank firing gunner.

Before entering the Army, Ed worked for the Gilbertville Railroad Station, Youngblut Construction Company, USPS, and later with John Deere Engine Works, where he retired in 1985 after 26 years.

Together, Ed and Dorothy farmed the Schares Farm for many years. For 60 years, it has been known for their Schares Sweetcorn. Ed was a farmer who never lost his enjoyment of farming.

Ed was a member of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Raymond, a member of the American Legion Nugent-Demuth Post 714, Gilbertville and the Amvets.

Survivors include: his seven children, Marilyn (Rick) Schmitz of Waterloo, Monica (Terry) Bengston of Fairbank, Dan (Joyce) Schares of Jesup, Deb (Rick) Phillips of Jesup, Karen (TJ) Taylor of Waterloo, Kathy (Dennis) Even of Gilbertville, and Ken (Teresa) Schares of Elk Run Heights; 22 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one brother, LeRoy (Cheryl) Schares of Jesup; three sisters, Gladys Newton of Las Vegas, Nev., Barbara Mayer of Gilbertville, and Anna (Keith) Fettkether of Readlyn.

Ed is preceded in death by his wife; his parents; three brothers, Robert (Jeanette) Schares, Richard (Rosemary “Rosie”) Schares, and Raymond Schares at birth; two sisters, Helene Weber, Margaret (Mathias “Matt”) Schmitz, and Thelma (John) Babinat; two brothers-in-law, John “Jack” Mayer and Paul Newton.

Edward loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, going to the casino, and playing cards.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Raymond. Full military rites will be conducted by the Nugent-Demuth American Legion, Post 714 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the church in Gilbertville, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Public visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Thursday.

Memorials may be directed to St Joseph Catholic Church or Bosco System.

