Edward Osland

(1927-2020)

WATERLOO — Edward Osland, 92, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 2, at Lakeview Landing in Waterloo.

He was born Sept. 30, 1927, in Fillmore County, near LeRoy, Minn., the son of Lars C. and Petra A. (Larson) Osland. He married Ramona Raabe on May 5, 1951, in Spring Valley, Minn.

Edward graduated from Chester (Iowa) High School. He was a journeyman electrician with Iowa Public Service Co. for 36 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of Cedar Valley Church and an active volunteer for the Hawkeye Area Agency on Aging and advocate for elder rights with the Iowa Legislature. He was a two-time recipient of the Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Gregory E. (Joyce) Osland of Indianapolis; a daughter, Brenda L. (Gary) Potratz of Lincoln, Neb.; six grandchildren, Katharine, Elizabeth, Dianne Osland; Aaron, Adam and Andrew (Stephanie) Potratz; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Osland of LeRoy, Minn.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers, Orvin, Lins and Harold Osland; and three sisters, Anna Osland, Anna Fairchild and Ione Lightly.

Family-directed memorial service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Cedar Valley Church, Waterloo, with a luncheon to follow the services. Inurnment will be at a later date in Bethlehem Cemetery, rural Fillmore County, Minn.

Memorials: to Cedar Valley Church, 3520 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo 50702.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Edward was regarded by others as a kind and gentle man. He liked woodworking and he and Ramona enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with their family.

