Edward N. Northey Jr.

Edward Nathan Northey, Jr., age 91, of Waterloo, Iowa entered his eternal home peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Edward was born February 27, 1928, at the Presbyterian Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, son of Edward Nathan Northey, Sr. and Merrian King (Ross) Northey.
Edward graduated from West High School in January 1947 and attended the University of Dubuque before engaging in a 28 year career with the family-owned business, Herrick Refrigerator Company. He began as a draftsman in the Engineering Department, was promoted to Supervisor of the Walk-in Cooler Department and then became part of the Administrative team as Vice President/General Manager of the company. Ed was instrumental in establishing the TOPaire Refrigeration Systems for the commercial refrigeration line of equipment, as well as spear-heading the Herrick Truck Camper Division.
Edward married LaVonne Bryant, June 12, 1949 and raised four children, three sons, James, Jerry, Jeffrey and a daughter, Janell. They later divorced.
Edward was united in marriage to Anna Marie Brown on October 6, 1972 in San Rafael, California. They established their home on a portion of the Northey family farm in 1974. After 14 years of marriage, Ed and Ann adopted an infant daughter, Jenna Marie. Even though Ed was already a grandfather, he had strong faith and enthusiasm to become a new father again at the age of 58 years young. What a blessing this was for their family.
Edward had many varied interests during his lifetime. He joined the United States Navy Reserves in 1949 and served during the 1950’s receiving an honorable discharge. He utilized his love of photography to supplement his young family’s income working for Peterson Photography as a wedding photographer for many years. Ed served Black Hawk County as a Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy for over 10 years, working nights and weekends in the 70’s and early 80’s, and was also employed as mall security at Crossroads Shopping Center. Ed was involved with the Castle Hill Boy Scout Troop for many years and served as treasurer while his sons participated in activities. Ed’s early career years were spent helping manage the family-owned business and after Herrick’s was sold in 1974, he switched gears and began working for United Concrete as a semi-ag driver and dispatcher. In later years, Ed managed Tesdell Refrigeration Supply store in Waterloo and also worked in the Automotive and Sporting Goods Department of the original Cedar Falls Wal-Mart at College Square. During those years, Ed learned to farm with his father-in-law, Creslie Brown and spent countless hours working the ground to manage the 160 acre family farm before his retirement.
Edward was a 50 year member of the Waterloo Elks Club, lifetime member of Amvet’s Post 49 in Cedar Falls, and a life-long member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he was baptized and served as deacon, trustee, usher, youth leader and various committees.
Survived by his wife, Ann, two daughters, Jenna Northey and Janell Northey of Waterloo; three sons, James (Karala) Northey of Hilo, Hawaii; Jerry (Susan) Northey and Jeffrey (Brenda) Northey of Waterloo; a brother John (Marcia) Northey of Concord, California; a sister-in-law Linda Northey; mother-in-law Minnie Ada Brown and brother-in-law, Martin (Pamela) Brown of Jesup; sisters-in-law Cindy (Dave) Keidel of Cedar Falls, Julie Bash of Ankeny, and Ellie (Don) Lantz of Papillion, NE; 9 grandchildren, Laurie Bessman, Ben (Michelle) Bessman, James (Tammy Ungs) Northey, Bryan (Nicole) Northey, Andrea (Brock) Rockwood, Dana (David) Misiorski, and Misty (Brian) Thompson; Chad (Tami) Adelmund and Eric (Jenny) Adelmund; 27 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law Creslie J. Brown, a sister Jane Nathan, two brothers David and Harry Northey, and his grandson Matthew Northey.
Edward’s personality and spirit contributed to his amazing role as husband, father (papa) and grandfather. His siblings deemed him Godfather of the family, always available to come to their rescue, a friend to many. Ed was always up for a challenge, an enthusiastic learner and an avid reader, a true conservative and gentle man. He enjoyed movies, traveling, camping, and a good conversation with anyone about most any subject. His quick wit and unique sense of humor will be greatly missed. Ed has been a good and faithful servant, his work on earth is done. Perhaps his campfire lights up the shoreline of paradise.
Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Locke Funeral Home, and also one hour before services at the church. Inurnment will be at the Old Barclay Cemetery, with military honors conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the U.S. Navy Honor Detail.
Memorials may be directed to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
