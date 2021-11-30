October 4, 1938-November 28, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Edward Joseph Pierson, age 83, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Park Ridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill, Iowa.

He was born on October 4, 1938 in Admire, Kansas, the son of Frank and Goldie (Scarbrough) Pierson. Edward was married on May 13, 1961 to Gloria Mehmen in Albert Lea, MN. He worked in tool and die for John Deere.

He is survived by: his son, Patrick (Karla) Pierson of Cambridge; a daughter in law, Joyce Pierson of Shell Rock; five grandchildren, Justin, Bekka, Sydney, Paige, and Allie; a sister, LeAnna Schmidt of Leavenworth, KS; and a brother, Paul (Kathie) Pierson of Topeka, KS.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Gloria; and two sons, Parnell Pierson and Bryant “Bry” Pierson.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com