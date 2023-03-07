Jim McAndrews (83), of North Fort Myers, Florida, died February 28, 2023. He was born to Edward Sr. and Roberta McAndrews, March 20, 1939, in Vinton, Iowa. Jim married Elaine Van De Walle in 1959. He worked as a painting contractor and raised his family in Dysart, Iowa until retirement, eventually making North Fort Myers home. Jim and Elaine had four daughters—Kim, Karmin, Kammy and Kelly. He taught them how to fish, paint (and clean brushes properly), play cards, golf, love life and trust God. To his children’s children, Jim was “Papa.” Papa enjoyed teaching his grandchildren how to bait fishing hooks, reel in those giant 4” sunfish, play cards like a true shark, tee off in style, and be competitive just like him. Jim loved Elaine’s cooking, golf, Peach Mango Tea, good Scotch, fudgsicles, old westerns, the Iowa Hawkeyes, his recliner, and his remote control—which nobody was allowed to touch even when he was sleeping, or as Jim would say, “resting his eyes.” May Jim forever be remembered for his smiling eyes, big bear hugs, genuine kindness, storytelling, unique golf swing, 9 holes-in-one, devotion to his wife and family, and his contagious dance move, “The Jimmy Shuffle.”