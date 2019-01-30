Edward Jerome Knebel died Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Blake Ranae Knebel on March 20, 2016; his father Edward Elmo Knebel in December 2017; his sister, Christy in March 2017; his mother Patricia in November 1985; his father-in-law, Donald Sickman; and his dog, Rufus.
He was survived by the love of his life, his wife, Sonja Ranae; his stepmother, Jacquita Knebel; a mother-in-law, Linda Sickman; his stepdaughter, Isabella (Izzy) Ranae Eichenberger; two sons, Duke Knebel and Chance Knebel; four sisters, Michele Ackley, Teresa (Tom) Adamson, Tina (Daniel) Haskenhoff, and Nicole Knebel; a brother-in-law Scott Garbes; a sister-in-law, Shawn (Wayne) Barfels; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; two dogs, Princess and Thor; and countless friends. Nothing was more important to him than the people in his life.
Eddie was born and raised in Dunkerton, never straying far from home. He worked for a time at Young Plumbing and Heating, ending up securing a position at John Deere in Waterloo, where he remained until his death.
He loved the outdoors and used every opportunity available to camp or fish with friends and family. He often described himself as an expert mushroom hunter though pictures comparing his total find of two or three morels with a companion’s bagful told the real story. Eddie enjoyed cooking, often sharing pictures of his creation of the day, always including an invitation to join in.
If you knew Eddie, you also knew that the tough exterior was an illusion, barely concealing the compassionate and caring person he truly was. If you were lucky enough to REALLY know him, you called him Boog. He is greatly missed already.
Please join us in a celebration of Eddie’s life on Sunday, February 3, from 1-3 p.m. at the Dunkerton Community Hall.
