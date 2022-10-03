October 1, 2022
CLUTIER-Edward James Hosek, 97, of Clutier, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at his home under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with Pastor Al Frank officiating. Interment will follow at Oneida Cemetery in rural Clutier. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 4-7 PM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home.
Survivors include two sons, Duane Hosek (Nancy Kehoe) of Clutier and Dennis (Janet) Hosek of Clutier; one daughter, Diane Owens (Bobby Bowers) of Traer; eight grandchildren, Penny (Rob) Soat, Dione Gisch, Sheri Hosek (Kathryn Mlsna), Paul Cizek, Jason (Amy) Hosek, Justin (Jamie) Hosek, Jamie (Jason) Hosek-Heiar and Jana Hosek; fourteen great-grandchildren, Abby Freis, Channing (Megan) Soat, Chase Soat, Lucas, Maxwell and Josef Cizek, Jonathan, Ethan and Jackson Hosek, Dylan, Ryan and Mason Hosek, Clay Hershberger and Ty Guthrie; one great-great granddaughter, Maelynn Soat; one brother-in-law, Lester (Sue) Davis of Johnston; and several nieces and nephews.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.