 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edward James Hosek

  • 0

October 1, 2022

CLUTIER-Edward James Hosek, 97, of Clutier, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at his home under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with Pastor Al Frank officiating. Interment will follow at Oneida Cemetery in rural Clutier. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 4-7 PM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home.

Survivors include two sons, Duane Hosek (Nancy Kehoe) of Clutier and Dennis (Janet) Hosek of Clutier; one daughter, Diane Owens (Bobby Bowers) of Traer; eight grandchildren, Penny (Rob) Soat, Dione Gisch, Sheri Hosek (Kathryn Mlsna), Paul Cizek, Jason (Amy) Hosek, Justin (Jamie) Hosek, Jamie (Jason) Hosek-Heiar and Jana Hosek; fourteen great-grandchildren, Abby Freis, Channing (Megan) Soat, Chase Soat, Lucas, Maxwell and Josef Cizek, Jonathan, Ethan and Jackson Hosek, Dylan, Ryan and Mason Hosek, Clay Hershberger and Ty Guthrie; one great-great granddaughter, Maelynn Soat; one brother-in-law, Lester (Sue) Davis of Johnston; and several nieces and nephews.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News