CLUTIER-Edward James Hosek, 97, of Clutier, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at his home under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with Pastor Al Frank officiating. Interment will follow at Oneida Cemetery in rural Clutier. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 4-7 PM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home.