Edward J. Richards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1972-2020)

MAYNARD — Edward Joseph “Ed” Richards, 47, of Maynard, died Sunday, May 24, at his home.

He was born Dec. 21, 1972, in Independence, son of Harvey and Susan (Kane) Richards. He married Tammy Jo Palmer on Oct. 16, 1999, in Dewitt.

Ed obtained the rank of Eagle Scout, and graduated from West Central High School in Maynard in 1991. He was employed by Larson Construction of Independence and later drove truck for Waletich Transportation.

Survived by: his wife, Tammy Richards; three children, Dustin Richards of Westgate, Denver Richards of Arlington and Devin Richards of Maynard; his parents, Harvey and Susan Richards of Westgate; a sister, Catherine(Jeremy) Anderson of Plainfield; a brother, John Richards of Mason City; two brothers-in-law, Tim (Sheena) Palmer and Nick (Nycole) Palmer, all of Oelwein; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents, Jess and Retha Richards; maternal grandparents, John “Jack” and Leota Kane; parents-in-law, Jane and Donald Palmer; and two uncles, James Richards and David Richards.