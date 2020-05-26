Edward J. Richards

(1972-2020)
MAYNARD — Edward Joseph “Ed” Richards, 47, of Maynard, died Sunday, May 24, at his home.
He was born Dec. 21, 1972, in Independence, son of Harvey and Susan (Kane) Richards. He married Tammy Jo Palmer on Oct. 16, 1999, in Dewitt.
Ed obtained the rank of Eagle Scout, and graduated from West Central High School in Maynard in 1991. He was employed by Larson Construction of Independence and later drove truck for Waletich Transportation.
Survived by: his wife, Tammy Richards; three children, Dustin Richards of Westgate, Denver Richards of Arlington and Devin Richards of Maynard; his parents, Harvey and Susan Richards of Westgate; a sister, Catherine(Jeremy) Anderson of Plainfield; a brother, John Richards of Mason City; two brothers-in-law, Tim (Sheena) Palmer and Nick (Nycole) Palmer, all of Oelwein; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents, Jess and Retha Richards; maternal grandparents, John “Jack” and Leota Kane; parents-in-law, Jane and Donald Palmer; and two uncles, James Richards and David Richards.
Graveside service: for family and close friends will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. A private visitation will be at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are suggested to wear a mask at the services.
Memorials: may be directed in his name to his family.
He was an avid Bears fan. Ed enjoyed playing PS4 with his sons, watching TV, sharing his unique sense of humor, watching the kids play sports and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
