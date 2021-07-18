June 24, 1928-July 8, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Edward J. Nielsen, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Western Home Communities-Martin Suites.

He was born June 24, 1928, in Bode, Iowa, the son of Jen T. and Martha K. (Rasmussen) Nielsen. He married Marion E. Maas August 8, 1959 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She died January 23, 2017.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1946-1947. He served with the 340th Eng. Const. Bn. in Korea. His time in the Army launched his career as a mechanic. He worked over 22 years as an automobile mechanic. In 1972 he joined John Deere and retired in 1990. He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Survived by: his daughter, Sheila (Jack) Brendza of Maple Grove, MN; son, Brian Nielsen of Washington, IA; and two grandchildren, Megan (Brandon) Temmel of Apple Valley, MN and Matthew Brendza of Maple Grove, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Marie Van der Aarde

Private graveside services will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. There will be an open house from 1 -3 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Diamond Event Center-Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christian Crusaders-7401 University Ave, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.