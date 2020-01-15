(1946-2020)
WATERLOO — Edward J. McClure, 73, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 13, at MercyOne Des Moines.
He was born May 17, 1946, in Cedar Falls, son of Edward D. and Alberta M. Fowlkes McClure.
Ed graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1965 and served in the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War. He worked at John Deere and as a cook for the Elk Run Truck Stop and Country View.
Survived by: his daughters, Eileen Johnson and Arlene Martin‚ both of Waterloo; a son, Chuck McClure‚ Florida; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Parks of Ossian; brother, Richard (Sara) McClure of Denver‚ Colo.; brother, Ray (Sue) McClure of Denver‚ Iowa; sister, Susan (Ed) Marvets of Tripoli; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; son, John McClure; brother, Ralph McClure; and sisters, Ardis Moritz and Nellie Pettit.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo with military rites by U.S. Navy and Waterloo VFW Post No. 1623 and American Legion Post No. 138. Inurnment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo at a later date. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Ed enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, camping, hunting; loved to cook and watch wrestling.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.