(1946-2020)

WATERLOO — Edward J. McClure, 73, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 13, at MercyOne Des Moines.

He was born May 17, 1946, in Cedar Falls, son of Edward D. and Alberta M. Fowlkes McClure.

Ed graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1965 and served in the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War. He worked at John Deere and as a cook for the Elk Run Truck Stop and Country View.

Survived by: his daughters, Eileen Johnson and Arlene Martin‚ both of Waterloo; a son, Chuck McClure‚ Florida; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Parks of Ossian; brother, Richard (Sara) McClure of Denver‚ Colo.; brother, Ray (Sue) McClure of Denver‚ Iowa; sister, Susan (Ed) Marvets of Tripoli; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; son, John McClure; brother, Ralph McClure; and sisters, Ardis Moritz and Nellie Pettit.