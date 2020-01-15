Edward J. McClure
0 entries

Edward J. McClure

  • Updated
  • 0
Edward McClure

Edward J. McClure

(1946-2020)

WATERLOO — Edward J. McClure, 73, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 13, at MercyOne Des Moines.

He was born May 17, 1946, in Cedar Falls, son of Edward D. and Alberta M. Fowlkes McClure.

Ed graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1965 and served in the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War. He worked at John Deere and as a cook for the Elk Run Truck Stop and Country View.

Survived by: his daughters, Eileen Johnson and Arlene Martin‚ both of Waterloo; a son, Chuck McClure‚ Florida; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Parks of Ossian; brother, Richard (Sara) McClure of Denver‚ Colo.; brother, Ray (Sue) McClure of Denver‚ Iowa; sister, Susan (Ed) Marvets of Tripoli; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; son, John McClure; brother, Ralph McClure; and sisters, Ardis Moritz and Nellie Pettit.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo with military rites by U.S. Navy and Waterloo VFW Post No. 1623 and American Legion Post No. 138. Inurnment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo at a later date. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Ed enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, camping, hunting; loved to cook and watch wrestling.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward McClure as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News