(1926-2018)

WATERLOO — Edward J. Bunz, 92, of Waterloo, formerly of La Porte City, died Monday, Dec. 10, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village.

He was born Oct. 31, 1926, in Bruce Township, son of Henry and Mamie (Bushnell) Bunz. He married Lavonne Bader on Dec. 11, 1949, in the Little Brown Church, Nashua; she preceded him in death in 1978. He then married Sonia Johannsen on Jan. 11, 1980, at the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City.

Ed was a farmer in La Porte City, owned an appliance store in La Porte City, Klein Electric, then worked at John Deere Experimental as a mechanic and made machines to test parts for 10 years. He served in the U.S. Army in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska and attended First United Methodist Church in La Porte City.

Survived by: his wife, Sonia Johannsen of Waterloo; five daughters, Barbara (Dave) Williams and Diane (Ed) Emmel, all of Boise, Idaho, Susan (Mike) Butler of Des Moines, Tara (Ger Edwards) Johannsen of Center Point and Jodi (Gary) Shearer of Altoona; four grandchildren, Olivia Cooper, Matthew Butler, Neal Williams and Eric Butler; six great-grandchildren; and two nephews and a niece.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Lavonne; a grandson, Aaron Williams; and two sisters, Maxine Kotouc and Mary Ellen Becker.

Services: private family services to be held at a later date, with burial in West View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at La Porte City Funeral Home.

Memorials: may be directed to Friendship Village Foundation.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Ed enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family.

