CEDAR FALLS — Edward Joseph Brown, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Aug. 6.
He was born Feb. 9, 1927, in Mundelein, Ill. On July 26, l952, he married Elsie Skytte. She died May 26, 1969. He married Priscilla “Penny” Hancock on June 16, 1974.
He graduated from Libertyville High School in 1945. He served overseas in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1946. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering at the University of Illinois, Champaign, where he also taught for seven years. He was employed in research and development for Titus Manufacturing in Waterloo and later as an engineer for John Deere Co. He retired in 1999.
He was a lifetime member of ASHRAE, (American Society of Heat, Refrigeration, and Air Condition Engineering), an active member and officer of Cedar Falls Kiwanis Club, and served as board member of Grin & Grow Child Care. He was active in the Presbyterian Church all his church life, serving in many offices and various committees. He volunteered for the Jimmy Carter Habitat for Humanity Build in South Dakota. He was a 13-gallon blood donor for the American Red Cross, and read weekly to the kindergarten classes at Hansen and North Cedar Schools.
Survived by: four sons, Dan (Jan) Brown of Cedar Falls, Terry Hancock of Hayward, Calif., James (Kim) Hancock of Cedar Falls and Edward (Penni) Hancock of Robins; two daughters, Jeanne (Tom) Wienzierl of Machesney Park, Ill., and Susan Perry of Waverly; a daughter-in-law, Patti Brown of Plymouth, Minn.; a sister, Barbara (Robert) Heimerdinger of DeKalb, Ill.; two brothers, Clyde (Debbie) of Louisville, Ky., and Thomas (Andrea) of Belvedere, Ill.; 21 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his first wife; a son, Kenneth Brown; a granddaughter, Carrie Jo Hancock; and three sisters, Ella Mae Brown, Dorothy Dorgan and Marjorie Simpsen.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Western Home Transportation Department, Unity Point Hospice or Kiwanis International.
Celebration of life memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Falls, followed by a light lunch and visitation. Ed donated his body to the University of Iowa College of Medicine for research.
