August 6, 1935-July 7, 2023

WAVERLY-Edward J. Brown, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.

Ed was born in Muddy Hollow, Galena, Illinois, August 6, 1935, the son of Anthony and Rosella (Basten) Brown. He was united in marriage to Patricia L. Auman at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena.

Ed worked at Tri State Mining and Auman’s Inc., before moving to Waverly in 1964. Ed and Pat owned and operated The Cue in Waverly until 1970. He retired from John Deere after almost forty years.

Ed’s great passion was gardening and canning the produce. He enjoyed hunting with his son and grandsons. He participated in many 10k and 1/2 marathons. He ran a Drake Relays marathon at age 50. He was a life-long Cardinals fan.

Ed and Pat traveled over the years on cruises and road trips. Their Route 66 trip and Mediterranean Cruise were special, as was their most recent trip last fall to five of the National Parks.

Ed is survived by his wife Pat, a daughter Constance L. Miller, his grandchildren, Cody J. (Mary Schulte) Miller, August A. Miller and John R. Miller, a great granddaughter, Lyla K. L. Schulte. He is also survived by former son-in-law Randy Miller, brother-in-law Richard (Mary) Auman, sisters-in-law Frances (David) Rosenthal, Kristine (Gerald) Keene, Mari Auman (Chris Leigh) and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Richard Brown and a brother-in-law, Friar T. L. Michael.

There will be a visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. 319-352-1187