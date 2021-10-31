January 20, 1950-October 27, 2021

Edward “Eddie” Joe Slutter, 71, passed away on October 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 20, 1950 in Jefferson City, MO; the son of Robert Joseph and Mary Jane (Holcomb) Slutter. Eddie graduated from Pittsburgh Kansas High School. On December 7, 1973, Eddie married Nancy Seemann in Galena, IL. They were married almost 48 years.

Eddie attended a trade school for welders. He enjoyed welding, doing yard work, gardening, drinking his morning coffee around the fire pit and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eddie loved to take care of his family and was known to be easy going.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Nancy; children Troy (Andrea Bly) Seemann of Waterloo, Brian (Heather) Slutter of Evansdale, and Jennifer (Matthew) Mangel of Waterloo; sisters, Penney Roses of Las Vegas, NV, Valorie Gern of Haslet, TX, Vera Abrahmson of Georgetown, KY, and Pam Niedert of Mason City; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Baron John “BJ” Slutter.

Memorials can be directed to the family. A visitation is being held at the Heartland Vineyard Church on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 10:00 to 10:30 AM. A service will be at the Heartland Vineyard Church on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM with a luncheon to follow. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com