October 13, 1936-March 30, 2023

WAVERLY-Edward “Ed” Russell Parkes, 86, of Waverly, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center.

Ed was born October 13, 1936, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Marvin “Ray” and Bessie Lee (Rausch) Parkes. He graduated from Waterloo East High School where he was a member of the State Championship baseball team. He then served in the United States Army from 1957 until his honorable discharge in 1958. The couple would marry on June 11, 1961, at the St. James Church in Allison. Ed completed his Masters Degree from UNI in 1962, and then began teaching in Garnavillo and then Dennison, Iowa. Ed and Joan then moved to Nashua where he taught in the Nashua School District for 30 years, retiring in 1995. During his teaching years, and then for several years after, he taught Drivers Education

Ed is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan of Waverly, four children; Julie Berger, Terri Hartzell, Lori (David) Shepherd and Troy Parkes, all of Waverly, 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Marvin Parkes and two sisters, Darlene Holms and Aurilla Parham.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for one hour prior to service at church. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School. Burial with military rites by the Waverly Veterans Honor Guard will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery following the funeral. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187