Edward “Ed” Lee Stachovic

He graduated from St. Ambrose Academy (now part of Assumption High School) in 1948. He attended St. Ambrose College (now University) before transferring to the University of Iowa, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s in business administration. Ed served in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps for two years, being honorably discharged in June 1955. He worked for Deere & Co in manufacturing engineering and facilities management for 38 years in Moline, Ill., Horicon, Wis., and retired from the John Deere Product Engineering Center in January 1993. Ed was elected mayor of Cedar Falls, serving for three terms before retiring in January 2000. He served as chair of Cedar Falls Chamber of Commerce, trustee of Cedar Falls Utilities, chair of Cedar Falls Historical Society and chair of Sartori Memorial Hospital Board and Foundation and member of the Covenant Medical Center Board. He attended St. Patrick Church in Cedar Falls.