(1931-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Edward “Ed” Lee Stachovic, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Feb. 22.
He was born Jan. 22, 1931, in Bettendorf, son of Jon and Margaret Stachovic. He married Jean Louise Wulff on Nov. 5, 1955, at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.
He graduated from St. Ambrose Academy (now part of Assumption High School) in 1948. He attended St. Ambrose College (now University) before transferring to the University of Iowa, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s in business administration. Ed served in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps for two years, being honorably discharged in June 1955. He worked for Deere & Co in manufacturing engineering and facilities management for 38 years in Moline, Ill., Horicon, Wis., and retired from the John Deere Product Engineering Center in January 1993. Ed was elected mayor of Cedar Falls, serving for three terms before retiring in January 2000. He served as chair of Cedar Falls Chamber of Commerce, trustee of Cedar Falls Utilities, chair of Cedar Falls Historical Society and chair of Sartori Memorial Hospital Board and Foundation and member of the Covenant Medical Center Board. He attended St. Patrick Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: his wife, Jean; three daughters, Ann (Kim) Qual of Iowa City, Gail (Ed Flack) Stachovic of Cedar Falls and Linda (Mike) Thode of Cedar Falls; a brother, Bob Stachovic of St. Louis, Mo.; and his grandchildren, Emily (Joshua), Nikolai and Spencer Qual; Tory (Cole) and Keely Flack; and Jack Thode.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Steven Stachovic; a daughter, Karen Stachovic; two brothers, John (WWII) and Walter; and a sister, Florence.
Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Cedar Falls, with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. rosary, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and for an hour before services Thursday at the church.
Memorials: in lieu of flowers, may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice or to the MercyOne Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
His hobbies included woodcarving of birds and fish and playing trumpet. He was a member of the John Deere Third Octave Band (now the Cedar Valley Big Band), the Dixie Deeres, the All Iowa Veterans Band, and more recently, the New Horizons Band. May he rest in peace.
Obituaries in today’s Courier, Feb. 23, 2020
Service Notice: Edward Murray
AURORA -- Edward Murray, 84, of Aurora, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Stanley Union Church at Stanley, with burial at a later date. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Stanley Union Church and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Online condolences at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.
Robert Abram Mills
WATERLOO — Robert Abram Mills formerly of Waterloo passed away at his home in Needles California February 19. Born to Lloyd and Blytha Mills on May 21, 1950. He graduated from West High School in 1968 and entered the Air Force in the 1970s. Robert had two business degrees from UNI and was a realtor in the area. Marrying Christina Ragen in 2005 (she passed away in October of 2019) he moved to California where is worked for the National Park Service until the time of his death. Preceded in death by his wife, his parents, a sister Lynda, two brothers, James and Clifford, one niece and five nephews. Robert is survived by his stepson, Andrew of Snowflake Az., two brothers Tom of Yuma Az, Marlyn of Dunkerton, Ia, two sister Patrica of Denver Joy of Cedar Falls, many nieces, nephews and friends. Family request in lieu of flowers please donate to the National Park service or your local animal shelter.
Death Notice: Roxanne ‘Rocky' Miller
APLINGTON -- Roxanne “Rocky” Miller, 63, of Aplington, died Friday, Feb. 21, at the Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo of natural causes. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials are to be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements, www.redman-schwartz.com.
Charlene Buck
CEDAR FALLS -- Charlene Patterson Chestnut Buck (72) passed away at her home in Rockport, Texas (formerly of Cedar Falls) on January 7, 2020 from complications of COPD.
Services will be held Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Orchard Hill Church, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9-10am at the church followed by a Celebration of Life at 10am. A private family burial will take place immediately following.
Connie Broady
(1961-2020)
WATERLOO — Connie Jean (Frizell) Broady, 58, died Sunday, Feb. 16, at home in Rockwall, Texas.
She was born Sept. 7, 1961, daughter of Richard and Mary Lou (Montgomery) Frizell. Connie attended Waterloo West High School and graduated from Hawkeye Community College. She married Christopher James Broady on Oct. 11, 1989 in Dallas, Texas. He preceded her in death. She was formerly employed as a front desk clerk at Crown Plaza in Dallas, Texas.
Survivors: her parents; a sister, Angela (Darnell) Jones of Waterloo; two brothers, Marvin (Elizabeth) Frizell of Dallas, Texas, and Eddie (Genet) Frizell of Minneapolis, Minn.; a special friend, James Cochran of Rockwall, Texas; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: her maternal grandparents, James Sr. and Narvell (Weems) Montgomery; and aunt, Narvel Partee; six uncles, Ennis Montgomery, Robert Montgomery, James Jr. Montgomery, Alfred P. Montgomery, Willie Montgomery and Curtis Montgomery.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Jackson St., Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. today, Feb. 23, at Union Missionary Baptist Church. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family at 520 E. Dale St., Waterloo, where they will receive friends.
Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
Connie was a lovable and cheerful person, who enjoyed being around family and friends. Her sense of humor always kept everyone laughing. She enjoyed traveling and bargain shopping. Connie’s other interests included cooking and she loved seafood and talking on the phone to family and friends every day.
David L. Downs
(1948 - 2020)
TOLEDO - David Lee Downs, 71, of Toledo, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, at UnityPoint-Iowa Methodist Center in Des Moines.
He was born March 18, 1948, in Marshalltown, son of Clifford and Eleanor (Dillman) Downs. He grew up in Montour and graduated from South Tama High School in 1967. He also attended Marshalltown Community College for Auto Mechanics. On June 12, 1968, he married Shirley Backen at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Tama. David served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was an auto mechanic, a farmer, and was a welder at Donaldson's in Grinnell for 26 years. David was a member of the American Legion.
Survivors: his wife; three children, Brian (Sarah) Downs of Monroe Center, Ill., Mindy (Dru) Weidner of Iowa City, and Cristi (Joshua) Sales of Tama; seven grandchildren, Stephen Johnson, Jared Downs, Mason Downs, Jackson Snider, Xander Weidner, Violet and Tristan Sales; his siblings, Sonja (Lanny) Hoskey of Tama, Denise Downs (Robert Stocklose) of Rogers, Ark., Tim (Pat) Downs of Tama, and Tom (Deb) Downs of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Marsha Lynn Downs.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the Tama County Humane Society.
He loved fishing and hunting, playing cards and darts, collecting coins, and traveling all over the world with Shirley. They had a passion for spending time on the water fishing, and many other activities in their travels. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and especially his grandkids.
Donald E. Hinde
Donald Eugene Hinde, 81, Formerly of Strawberry Point, Iowa, died on February 14, 2020 in Tomball, Texas.
Donald was born on December 7, 1938 in Waterloo, Iowa, to William Stanley Hinde and Margaret Sultana Aldrich.
On June 21, 1957, Donald married Mary Oestereich. He worked as a plant supervisor at Marquart Concrete Block Company and Pavestone Company for many years before retiring.
Donald is survived by his children, Shirley (Rick) Hinde-Hockey, New Braunfels, TX, Donna (Don) Mohl, Scotts Hill, TN, Jacque Hinde, Tomball, TX, and Steve Hinde (Missy), New Hartford, IA; 8 Grandchildren; 10 Great-Grandchildren; and two sisters, Minnie Alsup, Milton, PA and Marge Nowning, Calico Rock, AR.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary, of 57 years, his parents, four brothers, and two half-brothers.
A memorial service will be held on February 27, 2020 at 1 pm at Memorial Park Chapel with internment to follow service. Reception will be held at the Amvets in Cedar Falls at 3pm.
Kellie Leasure
Kellie Lynn (Sherriff) Leasure passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, Minnesota. A beloved wife, loving mother, supportive sister, and treasured friend, she was known by all as the “Warrior Princess” for her heroic 7-year battle with Stage 4 breast cancer.
Kellie was born January 14, 1970, in Burlington, Vermont. After graduating from Emerson College in Boston, she moved to Denver, Colorado where she worked as a media consultant.
There, Kellie she met and married Chris Leasure. Together they had four beautiful children. They lived in Cedar Falls, Iowa for 10 years before moving to Rochester, MN in 2018 to be near Mayo Clinic.
Kellie leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Chris; children, Christopher, Annabel, Elise and Chelsea; sister, Kim Grimes (Patrick); mother-in-law, Barbara Leasure, sisters-in-law, Jen Leasure (Tim Creamer) and Tracy Swanson (Mark), and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Kellie's life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7401 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Kellie's honor may be made to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St Anthony Ave, St Paul, MN 55104
Michael ‘Mike' Markey
(1954-2020)
WATERLOO — Michael F. “Mike” Markey, 66, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of cancer.
He was born Jan. 6, 1954 in Perris, Calif., son of John and Marilyn Benn Markey. He was a 1971 graduate of Marshalltown High School. He married Vicky Harris on May 4, 1974, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Mike served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an aircraft mechanic while in the Navy. He worked as a truck driver for Whitaker Foods Inc. for 14 years and Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing for 17 years, retiring in 2012.
He was a member of the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Tim Markey; a daughter, Melissa (John) Owens, all of Waterloo; four grandchildren, William Owens, Brandon Jensen, Anna and Austin Markey; and two brothers, Steve (Luan) Markey of New Virginia and Tom (Connie) Markey of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Family directed Celebration of Life Service: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave., Evansdale. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel assisted family with arrangements, (319) 233-3146.
Memorials: to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
He was a Chicago Cubs fan, loved to fish, was an avid coin collector and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Lyle E. Butikofer
(1929-2020)
WATERLOO — Lyle Edward Butikofer, 90, of Waterloo, died Friday, Feb. 21, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 3, 1929, in Elgin, son of Edward and Winnifred Lantz Butikofer. He married Osa J. Hill in 1951 in Clermont. Lyle served in the U.S. Navy for seven years. He worked at Rath Packing Co., John Deere & Co., McGowan’s, and retired from Varsity Cleaners as a route salesman in 1996 after 27 years.
Survivors: his wife; four sons, Lyle L. (Lisa) of Fort Gibson, Okla., Mark (Pat) of Springfield, Mo., Steve (Kristi) of Waterloo, and Kevin (Tammy) of Waterloo; a daughter, Linda (Steve) Mummelthie of Evansdale; nine grandchildren, Niki (Sam) Annis, Ursula Duncan, Joey Butikofer, Olivia Butikofer, Jenny Rothlein, Stacy Wilson, Dew Wilson, Jaime Berry and Ben Butikofer; nine stepgrandchildren, John Loomis, Jim Trower, Malasia Ray, Chad Sohn, Mindy Wilson, Melainie Payne, Michelle Allen, Brandy Lyda and Stephanie Hall; 11 great-grandchildren; 17 stepgreat-grandchildren; two sisters, Geraldine Frieden of Elgin, and Marlene Butikofer of Waterloo; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Ardis Hill; and a brother, Eugene Butikofer.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Garden View Chapel with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Military rites will be conducted by Becker-Chapman American Legion Post 138, VFW Post 1623 and the Navy Funeral Honors Detail.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Lyle loved taking care of his lawn, going to church, music, cars, and in his earlier years he loved hunting. Most of all he loved his family, children and grandchildren.
Norma I. Sanders
(1939-2020)
WATERLOO — Norma I. Sanders, 80, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids.
She was born Nov. 15, 1939, in Iowa City, daughter of Everett and Lois (Wilaby) Brown. She married Lorenz Sanders on April 22, 1958.
When Norma was younger she worked in laundry services but went on to Rockwell Collins for 25 years.
Survived by: her husband; children, Brenda (Steve) Thune of Waterloo, Deb Curley (Tom Peifer) of Cedar Rapids, and Theresa “Fuzz” Tatro of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Ann Floyd of Cedar Rapids, Mary Jo Patrick of Oklahoma, and Steven (Karol) Brown of Covington; in-laws, Tina Brown of Nebraska and Ronald Benson of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; stepfather, Jerry White; siblings, Glen, Robert and Frank Brown, and Sharon Benson; son-in-law, Edward Tatro, Jr., and brothers-in-law, Lyle Floyd and Calvin Patrick.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with burial at Linwood Cemetery, both Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.
She loved visiting with friends during Sunday morning breakfast at various restaurants. Norma and Lorenz had an open door policy at their home. Everyone was welcome and their home was your home. Norma will be missed by everyone who knew her and loved her.
Ellen E. Shepard
(1921-2020)
WATERLOO — Ellen Eloise Shepard, 98, died Thursday, Feb. 13, at The Gardens at Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge.
She was born on June 23, 1921, in Waterloo, adopted daughter of Elizabeth and Charles Francis. She married Ruel Elton Shepard in 1940. He preceded her in death.
Ellen graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1939. Along with being an accomplished homemaker, she had a longtime career as a clerk in the foundry at John Deere & Co. in Waterloo.
Eloise was a longtime member of Kimball Avenue Methodist Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: her grandchildren, Denise (Paul) Halverson of Fort Dodge and Richard Snyder of Gowrie; a great-grandson, Miles McLellan; great-great-granddaughter, Kinley McLellan; a brother, Wesley (Sharon) Francis of Waterloo; stepgreat-grandchildren, Jason (Christine) Halverson, Jerod (Amy) Halverson, Andrea Marshall and Natalie Halverson, ; and stepgreat-great-grandchildren Cole, Addison, Bennett, Emersyn, Mason and Owen.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; brother, Donald Francis; son-in-law, Richard Snyder; and daughter Ellen Snyder.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the Tompkins Celebration Center at Friendship Haven, with burial at 3 p.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation is 10 a.m. at Friendship Haven. Arrangements by Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Dodge.
Memorials: to Friendship Haven’s Good Samaritan Fund or to the family’s discretion.
Eloise and Ruel shared their gift of hospitality with family and friends, loved Dixieland jazz and photography, and traveled extensively. Many of their trips involved visits to Fort Dodge to spend cherished time with their grandchildren. She will be best remembered for her willingness to serve others.
Roger E. Thurm
(1938-2020)
DENVER — Roger Ernest Thurm, 81, of Denver, died Thursday, Feb. 20, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics due to injuries sustained in a fall.
Roger was born Oct. 16, 1938, in Finchford, son of Roy and Helen (Stumme) Thurm. He graduated from Readlyn High School in 1957. On May 18, 1957, he married Shirley Ann Lobeck at Zion Lutheran Church, Readlyn. Roger worked for the Lorber, Lobeck and Klinger Construction companies for several years as well as Illinois Central Railroad. Roger was a machinist at John Deere in Waterloo for 30 years, retiring Feb. 28, 1994. In retirement, he worked for Schumacher Elevator Co. in Denver.
Roger was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver and the Denver Lions Club. He served as president of the Denver Sunset Home for several years and served on the Willow Run Country Club Board.
Survivors: his wife, Shirley; two sons, Randy (Terrie) Thurm and Bruce (Lori) Thurm, both of Denver; a daughter, Tracey (David) Cahill of Lake Havasu, Ariz.; a daughter-in-law, Karen Thurm of Denver; eight grandchildren, Megan (Brandon) Smith of Denver, Ryan (Anya) Thurm of Quincy, Ill., Trevor Thurm of Denver, Nathan (Rachel) Thurm of Madison, Wis., Brandon (Sarah) Thurm of Denver, Jeremy (Blaise) Thurm of Cedar Falls, Matthew (Ali) Cahill of San Francisco, Calif., and Katlynn Cahill of Morocco; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris (Larry) Hagenow and Ruth (David) Wittenburg, both of Readlyn; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Boevers of Cape Coral, Fla.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Jeffrey Thurm; two grandchildren, Nicholas Thurm and Erica Thurm; two brothers, Delbert Thurm and LaVern (LaVonne) Thurm; and two sisters, Jean (Merlin) Buenzow and Lois Boevers.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Denver. Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. today, Feb. 23, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, and for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a later designation.
On-line condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
In his free time, he enjoyed videography, carpentry projects and gardening.
Cassandra Paulsen Taylor
(1947-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Cassandra Paulsen Taylor, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Feb. 17, in Cedar Falls.
She was born Oct. 25, 1947 in Oelwein, daughter of Danial Paulsen and Marjorie Severson.
Cassandra attended East High School in Waterloo. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: two brothers, Danial Paulsen, and Peter (Monica) Paulsen; two sisters, Krystyna Miltenberger and Elizabeth (Troy) Lindholm; a son, Adam Buhmann; and a daughter, Jenny Buhmann.
Preceded in death by: her parents, a brother, Patrick Paulsen; a son, Christopher Buhmann; and a grandson, Christopher T. Buhmann.
Celebration of Life: services and visitation will be set at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Elaine A. Pfalzgraf
(1944-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Elaine Ann Pfalzgraf, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Feb. 20, at Theusen Cottage at Western Home Communities.
She was born Jan. 31, 1944, in Waterloo, daughter of Theodore and Ethel (Windolf) Lambert. She graduated from Waterloo West in 1962. She married George Pfalzgraf in 1965. Elaine earmed a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa, and later attended the University of Iowa where she earned her master’s’ in social work. She worked as a clinical social worker for 34 years, retiring in 2004. After retiring, Elaine became an adjunct professor at the University of Northern Iowa in the Department of Social Work. Elaine served on the Cedar Falls City Council for 24 years, held numerous community boards and commissions positions, and was a member of the National League of Cities.
Survivors: her husband; a son, Chris (Brenda Pechman) Pfalzgraf of Dublin, Ohio;a daughter, Amy (Jeff Mitchell) Pfalzgraf of Burke, Va.; and two grandchildren, Molly and Ethan Mitchell.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls. Visiation is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to the Cedar Bend Humane Society or to World’s Window (https:/www.worldswindowcf.com/) of Cedar Falls
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
