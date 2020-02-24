Edward “Ed” Lee Stachovic
(1931-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Edward “Ed” Lee Stachovic, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Feb. 22.

He was born Jan. 22, 1931, in Bettendorf, son of Jon and Margaret Stachovic. He married Jean Louise Wulff on Nov. 5, 1955, at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.

He graduated from St. Ambrose Academy (now part of Assumption High School) in 1948. He attended St. Ambrose College (now University) before transferring to the University of Iowa, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s in business administration. Ed served in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps for two years, being honorably discharged in June 1955. He worked for Deere & Co in manufacturing engineering and facilities management for 38 years in Moline, Ill., Horicon, Wis., and retired from the John Deere Product Engineering Center in January 1993. Ed was elected mayor of Cedar Falls, serving for three terms before retiring in January 2000. He served as chair of Cedar Falls Chamber of Commerce, trustee of Cedar Falls Utilities, chair of Cedar Falls Historical Society and chair of Sartori Memorial Hospital Board and Foundation and member of the Covenant Medical Center Board. He attended St. Patrick Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: his wife, Jean; three daughters, Ann (Kim) Qual of Iowa City, Gail (Ed Flack) Stachovic of Cedar Falls and Linda (Mike) Thode of Cedar Falls; a brother, Bob Stachovic of St. Louis, Mo.; and his grandchildren, Emily (Joshua), Nikolai and Spencer Qual; Tory (Cole) and Keely Flack; and Jack Thode.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Steven Stachovic; a daughter, Karen Stachovic; two brothers, John (WWII) and Walter; and a sister, Florence.

Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Cedar Falls, with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. rosary, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and for an hour before services Thursday at the church.

Memorials: in lieu of flowers, may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice or to the MercyOne Foundation of Northeast Iowa.

His hobbies included woodcarving of birds and fish and playing trumpet. He was a member of the John Deere Third Octave Band (now the Cedar Valley Big Band), the Dixie Deeres, the All Iowa Veterans Band, and more recently, the New Horizons Band. May he rest in peace.

