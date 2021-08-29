November 27, 1943-November 11, 2020

A memorial Celebration of Life for Edward “Ed” Kemp will take place on Sunday, September 5th, from 1:00-4:00 hosted by the Cedar Falls Amvets Post 49. He passed away on November 11, 2020 from COVID.

Ed was born in Waterloo, Iowa on November 27, 1943 to Joseph and Sue Quinn Kemp. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Fairbank, Iowa in 1962. Following this, Ed enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served until 1966. While serving in Shreveport, Louisiana, he met Evelyn Kruithof and they were married in 1965. Four children were born to them and they eventually divorced.

After the service, Ed went to work at John Deere where he became a plumber/heat and vent specialist. This training was a result of his GI Benefits from the military.

He worked there until his retirement in 1999.

The Amvets became a very important part of Ed’s life. During his involvement, Ed served in various capacities locally and eventually became the Commander of Post 49 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He went on to serve in a variety of Amvets roles in the State of Iowa including State Commander.