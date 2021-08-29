November 27, 1943-November 11, 2020
A memorial Celebration of Life for Edward “Ed” Kemp will take place on Sunday, September 5th, from 1:00-4:00 hosted by the Cedar Falls Amvets Post 49. He passed away on November 11, 2020 from COVID.
Ed was born in Waterloo, Iowa on November 27, 1943 to Joseph and Sue Quinn Kemp. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Fairbank, Iowa in 1962. Following this, Ed enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served until 1966. While serving in Shreveport, Louisiana, he met Evelyn Kruithof and they were married in 1965. Four children were born to them and they eventually divorced.
After the service, Ed went to work at John Deere where he became a plumber/heat and vent specialist. This training was a result of his GI Benefits from the military.
He worked there until his retirement in 1999.
The Amvets became a very important part of Ed’s life. During his involvement, Ed served in various capacities locally and eventually became the Commander of Post 49 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He went on to serve in a variety of Amvets roles in the State of Iowa including State Commander.
People recognized his talent and leadership abilities and he soon took on national Amvets duties one of which was with their National Finance Office. As he continued his service, he was elected in 2005 as National Commander of the Amvets and was sworn in at a ceremony in Kansas City. From there, he toured various states, along with several foreign countries, representing the United States Amvets.
In 1991, he married Nancy Juhl and together they continued to be active in Amvet events.
Ed is survived by his children: Tess (Kevin) Lee, Scott (Christy) Kemp, Debbie (Jason) Cox, and Brian Kemp all of Louisiana along with stepchildren Renee (Mark) Trettin of Rudd, Iowa, Natalie (George) Cummings of Cedar Falls, and Brett Hoff of Waterloo. In addition, he is survived by his brother Pete (Jan) of Waterloo, sisters Mary Jo (Dean) Hartley of Oswego, Illinois, Kathy (Don) Corcoran of Hazelton, Iowa, Pat Kayser of Independence, Iowa, Roberta (Dick) Mason of Independence, Iowa, Annette Kemp (Larry) of Waterloo and a sister-in-law Leeann Kemp of Waterloo along with 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, wife Nancy, sisters Carole and Liz, brother Mike, step-son Perry Hoff, brothers-in-law Tom Kayser, Clair Levendusky, and Don King,
Ed is inurned at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa. The celebration of life on September 5th will be directed by the officers of the Cedar Falls Amvets located at 1934 Irving St. Full military honors will be conducted at 2:00 with a reception to follow.
Memorial donations may be made to Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flights P. O. Box 182 Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613 or the Cedar Falls Amvets Post 49.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.