Edward (Ed) Held died Thursday January 2, 2020 at Allen/UnityPoint Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Ed was born October 16, 1947 in Waterloo, the son of Eldon Held and Hazel Held. He married Joan Benson in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She preceded him in death. He married Linda Evans in Waterloo on March 27, 1999.

He graduated from West High School and retired from John Deere Tractor Works.

Survived by: his wife, Linda; daughter, Amanda; granddaughter, Isabella; sister, Barbara Cunningham; and niece, Lisa Burke.

Preceded in death by: his parents, first wife, Joan; and his brother-in-law, Larry Cunningham.

Services: 10:30 Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church with a lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Ansgar Lutheran Church or Cedar Bend Humane Society.

