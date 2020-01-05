Edward (Ed) Held died Thursday January 2, 2020 at Allen/UnityPoint Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Ed was born October 16, 1947 in Waterloo, the son of Eldon Held and Hazel Held. He married Joan Benson in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She preceded him in death. He married Linda Evans in Waterloo on March 27, 1999.
He graduated from West High School and retired from John Deere Tractor Works.
Survived by: his wife, Linda; daughter, Amanda; granddaughter, Isabella; sister, Barbara Cunningham; and niece, Lisa Burke.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents, first wife, Joan; and his brother-in-law, Larry Cunningham.
Services: 10:30 Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church with a lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Ansgar Lutheran Church or Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.