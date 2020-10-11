October 5, 1933-October 8, 2020

WAVERLY — Edward “Ed” G. Fuoss, 87, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Waverly Health Center.

Ed was born October 5, 1933, south of Tama, Iowa in Poweshiek County, the son of William P. and Marie M (Buchmeyer) Fuoss. At the age of one year, Ed and his family moved to Riceville. Ed attended country school near Chester, Iowa and then country school west of Riceville, Iowa through eighth grade. He graduated from Riceville High School in 1953. Ed was baptized in 1933 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tama and confirmed in 1947 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Riceville.

During the summers while attending high school, Ed worked on the Harlan and Nadine Noble farm. After graduation, he worked for Harvey Lott Farmall Implement and later Grupp Construction Company. On October 15, 1961, Ed married Delores Ann Landers and the couple made their home in Waverly. Ed worked for Farmers John Deere Implement and Terry Peck Implement for 16 years. He worked for John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo for 8 ½ years and then Hub City Implement of Oelwein for 15 years when he retired in 2001. He spent summers for the next 6 years working for Bremer County Road Department. Delores passed away August 1, 1978. July of 1982, he married JoAnn Joens, who passed away October 2010.