WATERLOO — Edward Erwin Knowles, 84, of Waterloo, died at home Jan. 12, 2017.
He was born April 9, 1932, in Armstrong, son of James Luke Knowles and Ruth Evelyn Erwin of Britt.
He spent most of his school years in Houston and graduated from Iowa State Teachers College High School. He worked at Rath Packing and then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955 and earned the rank of airman first class. He returned to Rath’s and also attended ISTC until he had a debilitating health challenge from arthritis. He eventually returned to working at Rath until it closed in 1984. He continued part-time employment locally which included security positions with the Iowa National Guard and Pinkertons until his retirement. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Waterloo for 18 years before becoming a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: his sister, Judy (Paul) Westbrook; four nephews, two nieces and their spouses and children, David and Laura Westbrook and Allison of Priest River, Idaho, Daniel and Kirstin Westbrook and Madison, Zachary, Bella and Connor of Valencia, Calif., Theodore Westbrook of Chico, Calif.. Starla Westbrook of Sebring, Fla., Krystalynn and Steven Martin and Aevri and Eathan of Auburn, Wash, and John Westbrook and daughter Daphne of Chattanooga, Tenn; and his cousin, Marian Hunt of Sun City, Calif.
Preceded in death by: his mother.
Memorial services: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with burial at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: to Christ Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls or sent to the Sandra J. Schulze Hope Lodge, 411 Second St., NW, Rochester, MN 55901.
Ed developed a love for classical music, model trains and electronics and assembling radio kits as a hobby. He excelled in math, science and woodworking. He enjoyed his church involvement, neighbors, former Rath employees, and his more recent group of mall walking friends. He dearly loved his sister and brother-in-law and their children in California.
