(1935—2020)

Edward C. Loftus 85, of Evansdale, died Sunday, August 16, at his home, of complications from a stroke.

He was born on April 29, 1935, in New Haven, Iowa, son of Tom and Eunice Butts Loftus. He married Barbara Buehner on Aug. 17, 1957, in Evansdale. She died Nov. 21, 1999.

Ed retired from CF Roadway. He had a lot of nick names like: Easy Ed, Leddie Eddie, and the Leprechaun.

Survived by two daughters, Denise (Dave Earle) Loftus of Evansdale and Becky (Dennis) Grimm of Denver; 8 grandchildren;10 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenny (Sharon) Loftus and Larry (Cheri) Loftus; two sisters, Kay Knebel, and Nancy (Paul) Jungen; three sisters-in-law, Jan Ahlhelm, Betty Loftus, and Janice (Tom) Hofstadter.

Preceded in death by: his parents; wife Barb; daughter, Jody Gerstenkorn; granddaughter, Heather Simpson; two brothers, Mike Loftus, Terry Loftus; and a sister, Patsy Phillips.

Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 12th, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. All family and friends are asked to where face masks if planning to attend.

Memorials: directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.