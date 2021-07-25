EVANSDALE-Edward C. “Ed” Sweerin, 85, of Evansdale, died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at home. Ed was born on April 24, 1936 in Iowa City, the son of Edward J. and Edna (Stricker) Sweerin. Ed served in the U.S. Army from 1956 until his honorable discharge in 1958. He married Barbara Niedert on August 10, 1957 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He worked as a mason for various companies over the years including Lockard Construction and Sweerin Brothers Masonry. Ed was a member of Raymond United Methodist Church. He loved the outdoors and spent much of his free time hunting, fishing, camping & playing horseshoes. He also enjoyed going to auctions and playing cards. Survived by his wife, Barbara Sweerin of Evansdale; 2 sons, Greg (Barb) Sweerin of Evansdale & Dave (Tami) Sweerin of Dinsdale; 2 daughters, Vicky (Brian) Halstead of West Union & Sheila (Aaron Konigsmark) Sweerin of Minneapolis, MN; 11 grandchildren, Cory (Libby), Chris (Lisa), Brianne (Ray), Mitch (Mandy), Matt, Doug (Sami), Emily (Phil), Colleen (Bryce), Logan (Matt), Kristen, & Kaitlyn; 12 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters, Marlys “Tootie” Murray of Waterloo, Rolene Whitesell of Janesville, Marta “Marty” (Larry) Bockholt of Fairbank, & Marlene Smith of Parkersburg; brother, James (Brenda) Widner of Jesup; & brother-in-law, Larry O'Brien of Elk Run Heights. Preceded in death by his father, Edward Sweerin; mother, Edna Widner; 2 stepmothers, Tily & Ruth Sweerin; stepfather, Ben Widner; brother, Melvin “Boots” & his wife, Vivian Sweerin; sister, Darlene O'Brien; and 2 brothers-in-law, Ted Whitesell & Jim Smith. Memorials: to the family. Memorial Services: 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Evansdale. Memorial Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com