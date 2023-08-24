Edward Boehmer, Jr.
OSAGE - Edward Boehmer Jr. of Osage passed peacefully at his home Sunday August 20,2023 with his family by his side.
Celebration of life to be held Sunday, August 27, 2023, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Club for family and friends a time for sharing will be at 5:00 p.m. www.schroederfuneralhomes.com. Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706
