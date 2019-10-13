Edward B. Adams

(1926-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Edward B. “Easy Ed” Adams, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Oct. 2 at the Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo.
Ed was born Jan. 12, 1926, in Cabool, Mo., son of Truey and Mildred (McFarland) Adams. He married Virginia “Ginny” Trout on May 31, 1946, in Webster City. She died Dec. 22, 2015.
Ed graduated from Webster City High School. He was wounded as a ‘Hell on Wheels’ U.S. Army tank commander in the famed ‘Battle of the Bulge’ during World War II, receiving the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and the French Legion of Honor award. He earned his two-year degree from Des Moines Business College (AIB) and was employed in sales with Addressograph-Multigraph.
Survived by: a daughter, Tonja “Toni” Adams of Cedar Falls; a nephew, Bruce (Colleen) Hotchkiss; and caregivers, Kathy and Curt Morrison.
Preceded in death by: nieces, nephews and several siblings.
Visitation: The family will receive friends, serving a light lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 in the Community Room at the Ledges No. 1, 4125 Autumn Ridge Road, Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted at noon in the courtyard by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Graceland Cemetery in Webster City. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Tonja (Toni) Adams.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
