Edna R. Hoffman

(1938-2020)

JANESVILLE -- Edna Ruth Hoffman, 81, of Janesville, died Thursday, March 19, at Denver Sunset Home in Denver.

Edna was born June 10, 1938, in Bremer County, daughter of Edwin and Marie (Richmann) Tiedt. Edna graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1956. On Dec. 16, 1956, Edna married LeRoy Hoffman at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Readlyn. She worked as a publication printer for Shield Bantam in Waverly and Matt Parrott and Sons in Waterloo.

Edna was a member at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly and formerly a member at Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville.

Survivors: a son, Brian (Diana) Hoffman of Janesville; five grandchildren, Shawn (Angela) Nicklaus, Justin (Megan Albright) Nicklaus, Rachael (Josh) Jacque, Michael Nicklaus, and Jason (Misty) Hoffman; seven great-grandchildren, Courtney, Anthony, Shyanne, Shaylynn, Daniel, Lucas, and Nova; and a sister, Berdine Chandler of Adair.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Lynn Schmidt; and a brother, Wilbert Tiedt.