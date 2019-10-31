Edna R. Hill

(1930-2019)
WATERLOO — Edna Ray Hill, 88, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Oct. 24, in Minneapolis of natural causes.
She was born Dec. 3, 1930, in Grove Hill, Ala., daughter of Howard and Dora Creighton. She married Ellis Lee Bumpers, and he preceded her in death in 1950. She married Herbert Warren Hill on May 16, 1951, in Mobile, Ala. He preceded her in death in 2015.
Survived by: two daughters, Jacqueline “Jackie” (Marcus) Floyd of Minneapolis and Dr. Aunderia “Doreen” Mingo of Waterloo; a brother, Randy (Betty) Creighton of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Murinda, Danyale, RaeVonn, Malaya and SeAira; and seven great-grandchildren, Daevon, Richard III, Rishawn, Rishard, Ricarlos, Laiani and Mahari.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a son, Levorn Hill Bumpers; and three brothers, Louis James “LJ,” David, and John T. Creighton.
Services: noon Saturday, Nov. 2, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 1540 Longfellow Ave, where they will receive guests.
