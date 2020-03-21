(1932-2020)
WATERLOO – Edna M. Kinzebach, 87, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 18, at UnityPoint Hospice Suite in Waterloo.
She was born May 25, 1932, in Leonard, Mo., daughter of William and Elma (Miles) Beach. She graduated from Leonard High School, and on April 5, 1951, married Delmar L. Kinzebach in Leonard. He died March 4, 2010. She was a member of Trinity Bible Church in Cedar Falls.
Survivors: three sons, Lowayne (Diane) and Rick (Diane) Kinzebach, both of Cedar Falls, and Dennis Kinzebach of Torrance, Calif.; two daughters, Mary (Tim) Wise and Amy (Kevin) Juel, both of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Michelle, Nick (Staci), and Jesse (Samantha) Kinzebach, Lisa (Lee) Chamberlin, Lindsay and Brandon Wise, Ally (Caleb) Zubke, Jesse Juel, Abby (Mitch) Kurtz; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Van Fleet of Newton and Carolyn Beach of Torrance, Calif.; three sisters-in-law, Edra Beach of Leonard, Mo., Marlyn Beach of Duluth, Minn., and Janice (Donald) Fox of Galax, Va.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: three brothers, Lester, Weldon and Charles Beach; a sister, Elsie Hicks; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Van Fleet; and a sister-in-law, Beula Beach.
Private Family Services: were held; burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Richardson Funeral Service assisted the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Edna followed her dream to become a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She was known for her love and care of children; her home-made cinnamon rolls; volunteering at church; being a follower of Christ; and being a prayer warrior.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.