(1932-2020)

WATERLOO – Edna M. Kinzebach, 87, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 18, at UnityPoint Hospice Suite in Waterloo.

She was born May 25, 1932, in Leonard, Mo., daughter of William and Elma (Miles) Beach. She graduated from Leonard High School, and on April 5, 1951, married Delmar L. Kinzebach in Leonard. He died March 4, 2010. She was a member of Trinity Bible Church in Cedar Falls.

Survivors: three sons, Lowayne (Diane) and Rick (Diane) Kinzebach, both of Cedar Falls, and Dennis Kinzebach of Torrance, Calif.; two daughters, Mary (Tim) Wise and Amy (Kevin) Juel, both of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Michelle, Nick (Staci), and Jesse (Samantha) Kinzebach, Lisa (Lee) Chamberlin, Lindsay and Brandon Wise, Ally (Caleb) Zubke, Jesse Juel, Abby (Mitch) Kurtz; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Van Fleet of Newton and Carolyn Beach of Torrance, Calif.; three sisters-in-law, Edra Beach of Leonard, Mo., Marlyn Beach of Duluth, Minn., and Janice (Donald) Fox of Galax, Va.

Preceded in death by: three brothers, Lester, Weldon and Charles Beach; a sister, Elsie Hicks; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Van Fleet; and a sister-in-law, Beula Beach.