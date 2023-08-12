Oct. 23, 1926—Aug. 9, 2023

Edna LaFlamme, 96, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital under the care of UnityPoint Hospice.

She was born October 23, 1926, in Black Hawk County, the daughter of Michael and Anna Kettman Schmitz. She married Claude LaFlamme on September 26, 1953, at St. Edward Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2021.

Edna was employed at Montgomery Ward and the Black’s Department Store before marriage.

After raising her family, she was employed and managed St. Edward school lunches for many years.

After retirement, she did Seniors lunches and funeral lunches and many other church dinners. She was a longtime choir member. She loved gardening, sewing, cards, and baking for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters: Lisa (John) Boeker, Sandra (Zach) Hall, Barbara (John) Sorgani, twins: Karen (Mike Tyler) Wisman and Kathy (Mark) Russell, Theresa (Dennis) Chavez, Michele (Mark Woolson) LaFlamme, and Pamela LaFlamme; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sisters: Gertrude (Leonard) Schares, Mildred (Lawrence) Frost, Marcella Schmitz; her brothers: Roman (Rosella Viola) Schmitz, Bernard (Blanche) Schmitz, Harold (Hattie) Schmitz, and Michael (Helen) Schmitz; and nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023 at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial at Waterloo Cemetery. Public visitation from 2:00–5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 2:00 p.m. Rosary and 4:30 p.m. Vigil service. Visitation also one hour prior to Mass on Monday. The Mass will be livestreamed on the parish website www.sted.org.

Memorials may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church or UnityPoint Hospice.

