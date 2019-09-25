(1928-2019)
WATERLOO — Edna “Jean” Randall, 90, of Waterloo died Thursday, Sept. 19, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born Dec. 24, 1928, in Salem, Ark., daughter of Lewis and Olive Leona Conrad Reeves. She married Melvin McCombs on May 22, 1948; he died Aug. 11, 1968. She married Leonard “Bud” Randall April 6, 1974, in Nashua; he died Oct. 13, 2016.
She worked as an assembler at Chamberlain Manufacturing for 18 years until retiring in 1990.
Survived by: four daughters, Connie (Daryl) Waters and Paula (Bob) Yount, both of Waterloo, Marla (Greg) Wilkinson of Indianola‚ and Sandy (Travis) Mesenbrink of Dike; her son, Kevin (Denise) McCombs of Jesup; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Georgia Eibey of Shell Rock, Pearl McKinley and Rosiva Swanson, both of Traer; three brothers-in-law, Stan (Jean) Randall of Waterloo‚ Jerry Randall of Dunkerton and Rodney (Pat) Randall of New Hampton; and a sister-in-law, Doris Randall of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; both husbands; a son, Ronnie McCombs; three brothers, Louis, Roy and Russell Reeves; and six sisters, Eva Reeves, Fern McKinley, Grace McKinley, Fannie Reeves, Mary McKinley and Rozella Reeves.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Locke Funeral Home, with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Edna Randall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
