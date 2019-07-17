(1928-2019)
WATERLOO — Edna I. Orr, 91, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 14, at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Reinbeck.
She was born June 8, 1928, in Winneshiek County, daughter of Lester Louis and Pauline Monthly Bronner. She married Delbert “Del” Allan Orr on May 3, 1958, at Little Brown Church in Nashua; he died April 6, 2011.
Edna graduated from Canton High School, Minnesota, in 1947.
Survived by: two daughters, Sharon (Rick) Even of Waterloo and Denise (Greg) Sadler of Grinnell; four grandchildren, Susan Mayhue of Davenport, Heather (Ryan) Richard of Hudson, Derrick (Hannah) Even of Waterloo and Bradley (Amanda) Even of St. Paul, Minn.; seven great-grandchildren, Austin Bertch, Taylor Mayhue, Reagan Richard, Edward Richard, Logan Richard, Gage Pillack and Kaia Even; and three great-great-grandchildren, Kallie Daniels, Aleyah Bertch and Aubreana Bertch.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sisters, Helen Roney and Elsie Thorson; a brother, Harold Bronner; and a great-grandson, Carter Thomas Even.
Services: Per Edna’s request there will be no services. Inurnment will take place at Waterloo Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
