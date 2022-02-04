Edna Fern Sheldahl

December 2, 1923-February 2, 2022

Edna was born on December 2, 1923, to Luther and Edna Slaughter in Minburn, Iowa. She graduated from the American Institute of Business and married “Doc” on November 20, 1942. He preceded her in death in 2011. They were married 69 years. Edna enjoyed crafts, fishing, oil painting, counted cross stitch, reading, traveling, boating and playing cards.

She is survived by her two daughters, Pam (Mike) Flanders, of Raymond, Iowa; grandchildren, Erica (Michael) Brown; great grandchildren Dylan, Bailey, and Alexis Brown, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Trent (Danielle) Flanders, great grandchildren, Adelyn, Kinsley, and Auden, Waterloo, Iowa. Daughter Paula (Don) Riley, Wimauma, Florida, Grandchildren, Dustin (Liz) Hubbard, great grandchildren, Grayson and Ellison, Littleton, Colorado; Sean (Jen) Hubbard, great grandchildren Ethan and Erik, Bedford, NH.

Services will be held at Kimball Avenue United Methodist church on Monday, February 7 at 11 AM, visitation will be at 10 AM, with lunch to follow the service.

Memorial donations may be directed to Kimball UMC, Waterloo, Iowa and Unity Point Hospice, Waterloo, Iowa.