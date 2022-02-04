Edna Fern Sheldahl

December 2, 1923-February 2, 2022
Edna was born on December 2, 1923, to Luther and Edna Slaughter in Minburn, Iowa. She graduated from the American Institute of Business and married “Doc” on November 20, 1942. He preceded her in death in 2011. They were married 69 years. Edna enjoyed crafts, fishing, oil painting, counted cross stitch, reading, traveling, boating and playing cards.
She is survived by her two daughters, Pam (Mike) Flanders, of Raymond, Iowa; grandchildren, Erica (Michael) Brown; great grandchildren Dylan, Bailey, and Alexis Brown, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Trent (Danielle) Flanders, great grandchildren, Adelyn, Kinsley, and Auden, Waterloo, Iowa. Daughter Paula (Don) Riley, Wimauma, Florida, Grandchildren, Dustin (Liz) Hubbard, great grandchildren, Grayson and Ellison, Littleton, Colorado; Sean (Jen) Hubbard, great grandchildren Ethan and Erik, Bedford, NH.
Services will be held at Kimball Avenue United Methodist church on Monday, February 7 at 11 AM, visitation will be at 10 AM, with lunch to follow the service.
Memorial donations may be directed to Kimball UMC, Waterloo, Iowa and Unity Point Hospice, Waterloo, Iowa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.