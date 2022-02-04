 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edna Fern Sheldahl

  • 0
Edna Fern Sheldahl

December 2, 1923-February 2, 2022

Edna was born on December 2, 1923, to Luther and Edna Slaughter in Minburn, Iowa. She graduated from the American Institute of Business and married “Doc” on November 20, 1942. He preceded her in death in 2011. They were married 69 years. Edna enjoyed crafts, fishing, oil painting, counted cross stitch, reading, traveling, boating and playing cards.

She is survived by her two daughters, Pam (Mike) Flanders, of Raymond, Iowa; grandchildren, Erica (Michael) Brown; great grandchildren Dylan, Bailey, and Alexis Brown, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Trent (Danielle) Flanders, great grandchildren, Adelyn, Kinsley, and Auden, Waterloo, Iowa. Daughter Paula (Don) Riley, Wimauma, Florida, Grandchildren, Dustin (Liz) Hubbard, great grandchildren, Grayson and Ellison, Littleton, Colorado; Sean (Jen) Hubbard, great grandchildren Ethan and Erik, Bedford, NH.

Services will be held at Kimball Avenue United Methodist church on Monday, February 7 at 11 AM, visitation will be at 10 AM, with lunch to follow the service.

Memorial donations may be directed to Kimball UMC, Waterloo, Iowa and Unity Point Hospice, Waterloo, Iowa.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change: Creating costly weather disasters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News