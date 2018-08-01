(1929-2018)
WAVERLY -- Edna Mae (Vosseller) Corson, 88, of Waverly, died Wednesday, Aug. 1, of Alzheimer's.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1929, in Waverly, daughter of Earl S. and Edith E. (Holmes) Vosseller. On June 17, 1951, she married James R. Corson at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. He died on Aug. 12, 2002.
Eddie graduated from Waverly High School in 1947, attended the Iowa State Teachers College (now U.N.I.) in Cedar Falls, graduating in 1949 with her teaching certificate, and for the next two years taught in Marengo. She and her husband lived in northern California, St. Louis then moved back to Waverly. For many years Eddie helped Jim at the funeral home, answering the phone and doing hair. Eddie became a resident of Evergreen Arbor at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in 2016.
Eddie was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly, was a member and past president of D.A.R., member and past president of P.E.O., past member of American Legion Auxiliary, member of the Iowa Arabian Horse Association, and the International Arabian Horse Association.
Survived by: three sons, Cal (Karen) Corson, Steve "Duke" (Jo) Corson and Carter (Barb) Corson, all of Waverly; five grandchildren, Phil Corson of Waverly, Jenny (Chris) Gidley of Waterloo, Chris Corson of Waverly, Kim Corson of Nauvoo, Ala., and Carolyn Corson (currently serving with the Peace Corps) in the Kingdom of Tonga; two great-grandchildren, Tristan and Brileigh Corson of Waverly; a sister-in-law, Sandra Vosseller of Marion; three nieces, Dianne Vosseller of Edgewood, N.M., Deborah (Brian) Merfeld of Marion and Denise Vosseller of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Donald Earl Vosseller.
Celebration of Life services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, with burial at Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and an hour before services on Saturday at the church. Family and friends may also call at the church on Saturday for an hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to the Corson Family Charitable Unrestricted Fund, in care of Community Foundation of Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls 50613.
Condolences may be directed to www.kaisercorson.com.
The love of horses has never left her. To Eddie’s credit are hundreds of awards and trophies, including local, state and national honors. Edna Mom’s mission statement: Death takes the body, God takes the soul, our hearts keep the Love, our Faith assures us that we will be together again. Faith, Family, Friends and Passions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.