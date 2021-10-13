Edna (Biermann) Drewis

February 17, 1920-October 11, 2021

OSAGE-Edna (Biermann) Drewis, of Osage, IA formerly of New Hampton, IA, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Nursing Home in Osage, IA.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with Pastor Kevin Frey officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the memorial service on Saturday. Burial will be at New Hampton Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family. Conway-Markham Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Edna Mae was born February 17, 1920 near Fredericka, IA, the daughter of Wm. H. and Matilda (Bergmann) Biermann. She was united in marriage to Erwin Drewis on October 18, 1946. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, IA. She was an Avon Representative for 15 years and later worked at New Hampton Public Schools for 15 years until her retirement. She enjoyed playing cards, doing volunteer work at the Chickasaw Senior Center, and being with family friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Erwin, who passed away on July 10, 1995; her parents William and Matilda Biermann; two brothers Ervin and Harold Biermann; a sister Bernice Schumacher and special friend, Gene McGrath. Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Diane and her husband Dale Mooberry of Osage, IA and two step grandsons Mark (Tracey) Mooberry, their children Megan and Spencer Mooberry and Derik (Barbi) Mooberry of Reno, NV and their children, Nicole Moore, Lindset Pastrell and Kyle Pastrell as well as numerous nieces and nephews.