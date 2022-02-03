Edmund J Faust Jr. passed away January 27, 2022 in Plant City, Fl. He was born April 9, 1927 in Waterloo. Parents were Edmund Sr. & Myrta Faust. Graduated from East High in 1945. He served in WWII in the Navy on the Cunningham Ship. Coming home from the service he worked at the Courier and then railroad, driving trains. Then drove semi’s transporting Deere tractors. From there he was a salesman at Feldmans. He moved to Green Bay and owned 2 businesses for 17 yrs. He moved on from there to Florida where he owned strawberry rv’s. Then went into semi-retirement driving school bus. He loved playing the organ & accordion, also loved to sing and dance. He is survived by son Eddie III (Lori) Faust, Green Bay, WIS., daughters Pamala (Tom) Schaus, Green Bay, WIS., Doni Linn (Cliff) Mishler Cedar Falls, IA., Shelley Carr, Hubbard, IA. 11 grandkids, 18 great grandkids. Proceeded in death his sister Fran and parents. Private family burial in Green Bay.