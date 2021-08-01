Edmond N. Hawkins

May 17, 1934-July 23, 2021

Born May 17 1934 in Aurora, Iowa to Albert B and Maxine H (Scarbrough) Hawkins. Passed away July 23, 2021 at home from natural causes.

Preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers Felix and Chaffin, sister Teddy, and daughter Roxanne Frazier. Survived by his wife Veda Frazier of Waterloo, her children Pam of Minnesota, Michael of Kansas, Robert of Cedar Falls. Eds children, Becky of Cedar Falls, Diana of Evansdale, Pamela of Virginia. His siblings Albert (Janet) of Marion, Norman of Jesup, Penny of Lamont, Cecil of Aurora. 12 Grandchildren, 35 Great Grandchildren, 4 Great-Great Grandchildren.

In his early years he was an auxiliary Police Officer with the Evansdale Police Dept. also worked at Titus Manufacturing till they closed, then worked and retired from Pries Enterprise.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, tinkering with cars, going to flea markets and especially enjoyed spending time talking and drinking coffee with his friends.

Graveside service will be held August 11, 2021, 10:00 am at Garden of Memories, 3669 Logan Ave, Waterloo, Iowa.

Memorial and Luncheon directly after graveside service at Faith Assembly of God, 5112 Lafayette Rd, Elk Run Heights, Iowa.