February 9, 1938-July 27, 2021

Edmond D. “Ed” Wolf, Sr., 83, of Washburn, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born February 9, 1938 in Fort Scott, KS, son of Edmond and Alma McPheeters Wolf. Ed married Bonnie Reiners on April 14, 1956 in Fort Scott. He graduated from Fort Scott High School where he played basketball. Ed worked as a machinist for Deere and Co. for 36 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending his time fishing and hunting. Ed always looked forward to his yearly fishing trip in Canada.

Ed is survived by his wife, Bonnie; four children, Ed Wolf, Jr, Randy (Joanie) Wolf, Debra (Paul) Krogh, and Brenda Wolf; seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Nellie McPheeters; half-brother, Dan Brooks; and infant daughter, Dawn Lee.

Ed will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Memorial Service 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 31 at Grace Fellowship Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation 4:00 -6:00 p.m. Friday, July 30 at Grace Fellowship Church. Memorials to Grace Fellowship Church. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com to leave condolences.