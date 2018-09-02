WATERLOO — Edith Rae Dunfee, 70, of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 27, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born on Oct. 10, 1947, at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo to Roy and Ione (McInroy) Schlampp.
She attended Lafayette School. For much of Edith’s life, she was a homemaker. She later became a prep cook at The Brown Bottle in Waterloo, finishing there in 1991. From then, until the time she retired in 2000, Edith became a CNA and worked for Surecare as a private care provider.
Survived by: a son, Brian (Rita) Wandro of Manassas, Va.; a daughter, Michelle (Bill) Billington of Traer; a brother, Cecil Schlampp of Knoxville; three grandchildren, Jasmine Wandro, Michael (Tiffany) Stokes and Megan (Nick) Kalinay; and a great-grandchild, Hunter Joseph Kalinay.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Robert “Bob” Wandro; a brother, Robert “Bob” Schlampp; and a sister, Rita Schlampp.
Private family burial: at a later date, with burial in Garden of Memories. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, An Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Edith enjoyed solving crossword puzzles but her true passion was cooking. Her family will forever remember her for the elaborate meals that she prepared, her famous ham and chicken gravy, her cookies that were unable to be replicated, and the many recipes that she handed down through the years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.