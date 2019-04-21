(1939-2019)
APLINGTON — Edith M. DeBoer, 79, of Aplington, died Wednesday, April 17, at Western Home Communities-Nation Cottage in Cedar Falls.
She was born Aug. 24, 1939, in Allison, daughter of Lawrence Henry and Johanna Anna (Johnson) Wubbena. On Feb. 5, 1957, she married LaVerne Lyle Cuvelier; they later divorced. She married Mark DeBoer on Sept. 2, 1995, at St. Peters Presbyterian Church in rural Wellsburg.
She attended Shell Rock High School. Edith had various jobs through the years and retired in 2003. She was an active member of First Reformed Church in Aplington where she attended the Women’s Bible Study Group.
Survived by: two sons, Kevin (Jane) Cuvelier of Gretna, Neb., and Bryan (Glenda) Cuvelier of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Cindy (Rusty) Arn of Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Lorri (Randy Gregory) Smith of Washington, Ind.; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Don (Marlys) Wubbena of Phoenix, Larry (Joyce) Wubbena of Coppell, Texas, Edward (Carla) Wubbena of Shell Rock and Terry (Holly) Wubbena of Boulder, Colo.; and three sisters, Peggy (Roger) Litterer of Clarksville, Sally (Keith) Schneider of Waverly and Linda (Larry) Peters of Chandler, Ariz.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the First Reformed Church, with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery, both in Aplington. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to church.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
She has enjoyed golfing for much of her life, where she was a club champion in Oakland, Neb. She also enjoyed making quilts for her grandchildren, loved wintering with Mark in Arizona, and traveling to visit their grandkids and siblings. Edith enjoyed talking with everyone and loved meeting new people.
