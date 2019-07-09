{{featured_button_text}}
Edith Cooley

(1924-2019)

WATERLOO — Edith M. Cooley, 95, of Waterloo, died Monday, July 8, at Lakeview Landing.

She was born March 4, 1924, in La Porte City, daughter of Harry and Cleo Smelser Gardner. She married George O. Cooley Nov. 21, 1943, in Randalia. He died Sept. 29, 2008.

Edith worked at Go Getter Realty and Sears & Roebuck, and was also a homemaker.

Survivors include: two sons, George (Cathy) Cooley of Waterloo and Steve (Darcy) Cooley of Iowa City; two daughters, Pat (Phil) Irwin of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Susan (Kevin) Faes of Mesa, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren, Keith Irwin, Kevin Irwin, Collin Irwin, Crystal Irwin, Matt Faes, Andy Faes, Dan Cooley, Abbi Cooley, Sam Cooley, Callie Cooley, Kaitlyn Cooley and Delaney Cooley; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Gardner of Waterloo and Harry “Adrian” Gardner of Knoxville; and a sister, Margaret Kinney of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her daughter, Dr. Linda Cooley; a brother, Al Gardner; three sisters, Arlene Burns, Norma Blumgren and Doris Augustson.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Waterloo Memorial Park Chapel with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before services at the chapel Thursday. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Edith enjoyed bowling, playing Scrabble and 500, cooking for her family … especially fond memories of her fried chicken and cinnamon rolls. She was a confidante and friend to her children and a loving and devoted grandmother to all her grandchildren.

