Edith M. Chambers

(1925-2020)

Edith Chambers, 94, died April 28, 2020, at Liberty Village in Freeport, IL. She was born Sept. 8, 1925, in Greenback, TN, to William Robert Amburn and Minnie Hazel (Clark) Amburn.

She met her future husband, William James (Jim) Chambers, when they were both employed by the Manhattan Project at Oak Ridge, TN. They were married June 25, 1948, and moved to Waterloo, IA. After raising 4 children, they retired to Maryville, TN in 1979.

Survived by: sister Virginia Reagan of Gatlinburg, TN; brother Ronald Brewster of Strawberry Plains, TN; sons, Michael (Becky) of Jacksonville, FL, Gerald of Spring Hill, FL, Stephen of Summerland Key, FL; daughter Mary (Michael) Crapp of Freeport, IL; 4 grandchildren (April, Laura, Nikki, Sherri) and 6 great grandchildren (Aubrey, Cassidy, Christopher James, Drew, Kate, Quinlan).

Preceded in death by: husband William Chambers; sisters Norma Jones, Carolyn Jacobs; brothers Virgil Amburn, Marvin Brewster; daughter-in-law Deborah (Gerald) Chambers.

She will be buried with her husband in the Jacksonville National Cemetery in FL.

Although she was raised under difficult conditions in the midst of the Great Depression, Edith persevered and grew to be a strong and loving wife and mother. She nurtured her children and cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren. When her family needed her, Edith was always available to lend a helping hand, deliver a delicious meal or share a heavy burden.

