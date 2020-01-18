Edith Law
0 entries

Edith Law

  • 0
Edith Law

Edith Law

Edith J. Law, age 90 of Wahoo, NE and originally from Sumner, IA, however raised her children in Medford, OR, died on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Life Care of Elkhorn.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; sisters, Jean Appleby and Janice Leech; and her son, Charles Law.

Edith is survived by: her children, Steve (Martie) Law of Waterloo, NE, Robert (Christine) Law of Puyallup, WA and Linda Law of Bellevue, WA; a sister, Lorraine Leech of Davis, CA; along with Three grandchildren, Steven Law, Zoe Law and Sam Law; and two great grandchildren, Michael and Mila.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and time. The Reichmuth Funeral Home of Elkhorn, NE is caring for the Law family at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Law as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News