Edith J. Law, age 90 of Wahoo, NE and originally from Sumner, IA, however raised her children in Medford, OR, died on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Life Care of Elkhorn.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; sisters, Jean Appleby and Janice Leech; and her son, Charles Law.

Edith is survived by: her children, Steve (Martie) Law of Waterloo, NE, Robert (Christine) Law of Puyallup, WA and Linda Law of Bellevue, WA; a sister, Lorraine Leech of Davis, CA; along with Three grandchildren, Steven Law, Zoe Law and Sam Law; and two great grandchildren, Michael and Mila.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and time. The Reichmuth Funeral Home of Elkhorn, NE is caring for the Law family at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Law as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.