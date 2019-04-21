{{featured_button_text}}
Edith L. TerHark

Edith TerHark, 84, passed away April 18, 2019, at Maple Manor Village under the care of Compassus Hospice.

Funeral services will be held April 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the First Reformed Church in Aplington. A time of fellowship will be held following services until 6 p.m.

She will be missed by many who loved her!

