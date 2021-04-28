July 8, 1918-April 25, 2021

TRAER-Edith E. Paustian, Age 102, of Traer, Iowa died Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Bartels Lutheran Community in Waverly, Iowa. Edith was born on July 8, 1918 in Black Hawk County, Iowa the daughter of George H. and Lydia (Adams) Bentley. She attended Fairbank schools. She married Gilbert J. Paustian on January 18, 1939 and was married for 55 years before his death in 1994.

Edith was a nanny for the Mumm family who had nine children. She learned to bake bread there and became a good baker. Edith also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, Bingo, dominoes and playing cards with a card group. She was an avid gardener and had a large vegetable garden, rose bushes, and poppies. Edith was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Traer.

Edith is survived by 3 children: Betty Erickson of Longview, WA, Joyce Paustian of Tripoli and Ron Paustian of Des Moines; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and several great grand fur babies. Edith is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; sisters, Rosetta Jaschen, Estella Schraeder, Frances Miller, and Juanita Wolf and one brother Clifford Bentley.

A visitation and service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Overton Funeral Home in Traer starting at 11:00 AM with the service to follow. Memorials can be directed to the family. Overton Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 319-478-2775. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.