Edith D. Kimpston

(1929-2020)
Edith Dorene Kimpston, 91, of Cedar Falls passed away at the Martin Suites at Western Home Communities on Sunday, August 9, 2020, with her loving daughters at her side. She was born July 7, 1929, in Dows, daughter of Claus and Ida (Sheppelman) Enghausen. Edith graduated from Dows High School with the Class of 1947. On July 29, 1962, she was married to Clarence “Keith” Kimpston at the First Lutheran Church in Dows. They settled in Fayette for two years before moving to Cedar Falls where they both worked for Southdale Elementary. When they retired, they had a combined 51 years of service!
Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Keith; 2 sisters, LaVera Unger and Arlene Martin; and 1 brother, Marion Enghausen. She is survived by her daughters, Janelle and Juanita Kimpston of Waterloo; a sister-in-law, Betty Kimpston of Waterloo; a niece, Jean (Wayne) Cooper of West Des Moines; a nephew, Daryl Martin of Lincoln, NE; and a grandniece, Kimberly Cooper of Los Angeles, CA.
Edith’s funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls with burial to follow at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Her visitation will be from 4-6:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Attendees should bring and wear a mask. Memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Edith’s passion was children and following retirement, she continued to volunteer in schools for 18 years. She also loved teaching VBS and Sunday School at Nazareth Lutheran. Edith loved music and her favorite holiday was Christmas. Above all else, she loved her family.
