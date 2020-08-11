Edith D. Kimpston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1929-2020)

Edith Dorene Kimpston, 91, of Cedar Falls passed away at the Martin Suites at Western Home Communities on Sunday, August 9, 2020, with her loving daughters at her side. She was born July 7, 1929, in Dows, daughter of Claus and Ida (Sheppelman) Enghausen. Edith graduated from Dows High School with the Class of 1947. On July 29, 1962, she was married to Clarence “Keith” Kimpston at the First Lutheran Church in Dows. They settled in Fayette for two years before moving to Cedar Falls where they both worked for Southdale Elementary. When they retired, they had a combined 51 years of service!

Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Keith; 2 sisters, LaVera Unger and Arlene Martin; and 1 brother, Marion Enghausen. She is survived by her daughters, Janelle and Juanita Kimpston of Waterloo; a sister-in-law, Betty Kimpston of Waterloo; a niece, Jean (Wayne) Cooper of West Des Moines; a nephew, Daryl Martin of Lincoln, NE; and a grandniece, Kimberly Cooper of Los Angeles, CA.