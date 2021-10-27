 Skip to main content
Edith Ann Oltmann

November 19, 1936-October 23, 2021

Edith Ann Oltmann was born November 19, 1936, to Alfred and Anna (Voigts) Heuer, in Greene, Iowa. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Wendell, and their family: Cindy and Lonny Japp of Bennington, Nebraska, and Cathy and Dan Hones of Pella, Iowa, and five grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Jan Loyson of Norwalk, Iowa, and Joyce Thomas of Des Moines, Iowa; and her brother Don Heuer of Aplington, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, October 29, at the Peace Lutheran Church in Pella. Visitation will be held from 4:00—7:00 pm, Thursday, October 28, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Pella. For a full obituary, please go to: www.gardenchapel.com

