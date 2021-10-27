Edith Ann Oltmann was born November 19, 1936, to Alfred and Anna (Voigts) Heuer, in Greene, Iowa. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Wendell, and their family: Cindy and Lonny Japp of Bennington, Nebraska, and Cathy and Dan Hones of Pella, Iowa, and five grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Jan Loyson of Norwalk, Iowa, and Joyce Thomas of Des Moines, Iowa; and her brother Don Heuer of Aplington, Iowa.